WhatsApp Live Location Launched: All You Need to Know

WhatsApp Live location sharing has been finally rolled out to users in India for both Android and iOS. WhatsApp Live Location sharing allows you to share your location in real-time with family or friends. “Whether you're meeting up with friends, letting loved ones know you're safe, or sharing your commute, Live Location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are,” explains WhatsApp.The WhatsApp Live Location sharing feature is not permanent and you will have the option to share your real-time location for 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours with someone or a group. You can stop sharing your real time location any time you want.Open a chat with the person or group you want to share with. Under "Location" in the attach button, there's a new option to "Share Live Location." Choose for how long you want to share and tap send. Each person in the chat will be able to see your real-time location on a map. And if more than one person shares their Live Location in the group, all locations will be visible on the same map.On the existing WhatsApp location sharing feature, you have the flexibility to choose the location and share it. But with Live Location sharing, the exact location of the smartphone will be broadcasted as it is. And the same will be tracked and shared with the person or group. You will have no control on the Live location stream unless you decide to turn it off. In Snapchat, users are even shown as to whether they are driving or walking.