WhatsApp May Introduce App For iPad Users

According to a tweet from popular WhatsApp change tracking website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is gearing up for a dedicated application for iPad.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2017, 9:38 AM IST
WhatsApp May Introduce App For iPad Users
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp may be working on an app for iPad users as references of WhatsApp for iPad are spotted on latest WhatsApp desktop app. According to a tweet from popular WhatsApp change tracking website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is gearing up for a dedicated application for iPad. "Great news for all WhatsApp users having an iPad device. Our rumour about a WhatsApp for iPad app was real (real like our other rumours as WhatsApp Business and the Facebook infrastructure)," WABetaInfo tweeted.

WABetaInfo also stated on Twitter the WhatsApp Desktop 0.2.6968 app references for an iPad application. However, the WhatsApp tracking website did not reveal whether the company was planning for a standalone application or will it be just a client application like the WhatsApp Web. Whatsapp has recently introduced a series of new features like 'Delete for Everyone' that allows its over one billion users to revoke their messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or group.

The instant messaging app also confirmed group voice calls in its latest beta version of Android in October.

