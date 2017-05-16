X
WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Supreme Court to Decide If it Affects Users' Rights
WhatsApp, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, claimed before the apex court that it was being “targeted” because it was the most successful among various similar platforms operating in India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court today said it was “concerned” whether the citizens’ rights were being affected by WhatsApp’s 2016 privacy policy and asked the Centre what steps could it take for the “protection” of users till a regulation is framed.
A five-judge constitution bench, which started hearing in detail the WhatsApp privacy policy matter, also questioned the popular instant messaging application on the sharing of user data with social networking platform Facebook when it was not being done before 2016.
