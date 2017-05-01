WhatsApp Update: Now You Can Pin Your Favourite Chat on Top

Sometimes it becomes a task to hunt for important groups or chats on WhatsApp with recent chats burying them even further. To make life easy, the WhatsApp Android app has received an update which brings “Pin to Top” feature on the chat list. With this, you can select the chats, including groups, you want to see on the top whenever you open WhatsApp.

The feature is available on the Android app for now and is expected to be rolled out to other platforms including iOS soon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: Time to Ditch The iPhone 7

WhatsApp has recently announced a new update for its Android app which will allow users to share multiple contacts in one go while chatting. Earlier, WhatsApp had allowed sharing of only one contact while chatting and users had to attach and send contacts on separate chats. With the new update, users can share as many contacts they want to share at once. We successfully sent over 200 contacts in one chat.

WhatsApp is reportedly foraying into digital payment services in India. It is working to launch person-to-person payments in India in the next six months. The WhatsApp payment service will be supported by BHIM platform.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S8 review | The One That You Were Waiting For