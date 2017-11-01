WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Officially Rolls Out Deleting Messages For Everyone

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced it has officially rolled out its most anticipated feature 'Delete for Everyone' that allows its over one billion users revoke their messages in case they sent those to a wrong person or a group. "Starting today you can now delete messages you sent by mistake a" whether to one person or an entire group," WhatsApp said in a statement. Here's how it works.Tap and hold on the message, choose "Delete," and then "Delete for everyone." You have seven minutes to delete the message after it's sent. This feature is rolling out for users around the world on the latest versions of iPhone, Android, Windows Phone as well as desktop. "Both you and the message recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for the message to be successfully deleted," WhatsApp said.WhatsApp was working on this feature for almost a year. You can now delete messages for everyone or just for yourself. "Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat. This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake," WhatsApp said in its FAQ.Messages you successfully delete for everyone will be replaced with "This message was deleted" in your recipients' chats. Similarly, if you see "This message was deleted" in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone. WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.