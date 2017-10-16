WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp For Android Beta Version Brings Major Updates
The new WhatsApp Updates includes a smaller app size and a feature that would notify the contacts when you change your number.
WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp For Android Beta Version Brings Major Updates (Image: Reuters)
The newest Beta version of WhatsApp for Android has several updates, including a smaller app size and a feature that would notify the contacts when you change your number, a media report said. According to technology website Teknepolis, the latest package 2.17.375 takes up less space when downloading and installing. The decrease -- approximately 6MB -- in the size is due to the elimination of 20 libraries that were added in versions above. The other major update is that when you change your phone number in WhatsApp, your contacts would receive notification of the update. The feature would work every time you change your phone number. Users can even customise which contacts -- all or with which they have chats -- would see that they have changed numbers. In addition to these two major updates, the company has also modified 473 files correcting several minor errors.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Mid-game Collision
- Happy Birthday Hema Malini: A Playlist To Celebrate Bollywood's Dream Girl
- Have You Read Ayushmann Khurrana's Advice To Brother Aparshakti Khurrana Yet?
- Kavita Devi Becomes First Indian Woman to Sign Contract With WWE
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer