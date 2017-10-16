WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp For Android Beta Version Brings Major Updates

The newest Beta version of WhatsApp for Android has several updates, including a smaller app size and a feature that would notify the contacts when you change your number, a media report said. According to technology website Teknepolis, the latest package 2.17.375 takes up less space when downloading and installing. The decrease -- approximately 6MB -- in the size is due to the elimination of 20 libraries that were added in versions above. The other major update is that when you change your phone number in WhatsApp, your contacts would receive notification of the update. The feature would work every time you change your phone number. Users can even customise which contacts -- all or with which they have chats -- would see that they have changed numbers. In addition to these two major updates, the company has also modified 473 files correcting several minor errors.