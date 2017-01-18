Windows 10 Creator's Update Includes Interracial Couples Emoji

Emojis for interracial couples have been added to the latest Windows 10 Creator's update, expanding the usual de facto yellow-skinned characters with a range of options, pairings and skin tones.

The new emojis are buried within the latest Windows 10 Insiders build update and is the first interracial couple emoji to be launched on a major platform.

The interracial couple emojis are expected to become available to the general public in the coming months.

Characters can have one of six skin tones.

Likewise, the latest update also includes new Rainbow flag emoji, new genders and professions.

Also read: Microsoft Foldable Surface Smartphone Might be a Reality, Hints New Patent