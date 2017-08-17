Wipro: Wipro to Manage Bangladesh Telecom Firm's IT Services

Software major Wipro on Wednesday announced that it had won a five-year deal to manage the IT infrastructure and services of Bangladesh's leading telecom operator Grameenphone Ltd. "We will manage the IT landscape for the operator by leveraging our Artificial Intelligence platform Holmes, own application development and management, infrastructure support and maintenance and back offices process for it," the company said in a statement here.The world's leading mobile operator Telenor group holds majority equity stake in Grameenphone. "Partnership with Grameenphone aligns with our vision to localise, expand our presence and explore new business opportunities in the neighbouring country where we will set up a new delivery centre soon," said Wipro Vice President Anil K. Jain in the statement. As Telenor is also a strategic client of Wipro, the contract with Grameenphone will strengthen its relationship with the former."We selected Wipro to manage our services after evaluating its offerings and domain expertise. We have trust in the partnership to deliver the business results as per plan," Grameenphone Chief Executive Michael Foley. The 21-year-old telco operates a digital mobile telecom network based on the GSM standard in the 900MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz frequency bands.