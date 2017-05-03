Wipro Changes its Logo After Almost 2 Decades

After almost two decades, India's third largest IT firm Wipro has revamped its logo as it looks to assert its position as a trusted digital transformation partner.

The new logo, which replaces the multi-coloured sunflower introduced in 1998, comprises dots, which Wipro says, represent the way it "connects the dots" for its clients.

Wipro in a statement said the new brand identity marks Wipro's emergence as a trusted digital transformation partner to clients "delivering at global scale with increasingly localised capabilities".

"Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our clients... Our re-articulated values connect and resonate deeply with the new, vibrant, brand identity," Wipro Chairman Azim Premji said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm was established as Western India Vegetable Products Limited in Amalner, Maharashtra in 1945.

It forayed into the IT industry in 1981 and became a pioneer in marketing indigenous personal computers in 1985. Following its listing on the NYSE in 2000, Wipro today has over 1.7 lakh employees on its payrolls. It posted gross revenue of $8.5 Billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.