Wipro Digital TV Middleware Solution Powers Hisense 4K TVs

Wipro Limited today announced that its Digital TV Middleware solution has successfully enabled Hisense 4K TVs in Japan.

Hisense Co. Ltd. is a multi-national white goods, brown goods and electronics manufacturer.

The Wipro solution supports Hisense 4K TV product features - ISDB-T/S Broadcast and HD-PVR.

Wipro was selected by Hisense as the middleware partner for its 4K TV segment in Japan. As a part of its engagement with Hisense, Wipro integrated its market-ready software stack with Hisense’s 4K TV product portfolio.

It also helped the company accelerate the product development lifecycle of its recently launched product variants of 4K LCD TV.

Wipro’s middleware solution is fully compliant with the latest Japanese Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB specifications) (ISDB-T/S) and is Integration-Ready for Android TV, Linux, QNX and other operating systems.

Wipro’s solution enables key Smart TV features such as Hybrid Multi-Tuner (Terrestrial & Satellite), Antenna Diversity, One and Full Segment Services, BS/CS, BCAS Verifier, support for Fixed and Mobile Receivers, and Advanced HD-PVR scenarios.

Anita Ganti, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Product Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “The successful deployment is a testament to the best-in-class quality of our Digital TV Middleware Solutions and reinforces our commitment to become a partner of choice for the global media industry.”

Wipro’s Digital TV Middleware solutions based on ATSC, DVB, ISDB and other interactive standards have been leveraged by Digital TV, Set-Top-Box and Automotive Infotainment devices across the globe for over fifteen years.

