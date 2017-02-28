Wipro Offers IoT-Based Solution to Power Wind Parks And Turbines

Software major Wipro on Tuesday offered a new IoT-based solution for wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers that leverages the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Windpark Manager 4.0.

The solution manages wind turbines and associated IT infrastructure, including IT applications and security aspects to optimise operational expenditure, generate new revenue streams and future-proof a customer's business.

"This solution will deliver higher outputs of usable energy while making a positive environmental and societal impact," Jayraj Nair, Vice President and Global Head of Internet-of-Things, Wipro Limited, said in a statement.

The solution's robust scalable architecture helps reduce the operating cost (OPEX) of wind parks, and boosts the efficiency of wind turbine operations.

It also provides a real-time, executive dashboard that displays key business and IT-related information on wind park operations.

"The Windpark Manager 4.0 provides a unique application of HPE Operations Bridge software capabilities through the simplification and automation of IT operations with real-time visibility to help executives make decisions faster," Tom Goguen, Vice President and General Manager, IT Operations Management, HPE, added.

