Wipro Sets-up Digital Pod in Scotland

Wipro has set up a digital pod in Scotland to offer digital services to its customers in Britain and Europe, said the software major on Tuesday. "A digital pod allows teams to work with autonomy to facilitate speed, evaluate progress with user research and technical performance data. The Edinburgh pod is built for our digital strategy, design and engineering teams to work with clients in the region," said the IT major in a statement here. Wipro has been investing in digital technologies to accelerate and future-proof the digital transformation road-map of its clients. It already has 15 digital and design pods the world over, including in London, New York, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Madrid, Mountain View, Munich, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Bengaluru and Tokyo."Wipro's investment into the Edinburgh pod is a testimony to innovation and digital expertise we have to create jobs. Its facility is a vote of confidence in the strength of the Scottish industry," said British Minister of State for Trade and Investment Greg Hands. The company's 16th pod globally also allows it to incubate and co-create innovative and disruptive ideas alongside its clients in the region and work with them to develop digital engineering. "The digital engagement enables our clients to experiment with new ideas, develop insights and scale these experiments to win in their markets," said Wipro Digital Global Head Rajan Kohli in the statement.