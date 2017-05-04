Wish to be a Tree After Death? This Egg-like Pod Could Give a Greener Death

Creativity and innovation doesn’t go well with death for most. While we continue to debate climate change, very few would actually think of cutting down their carbon footprint after they die. The Capsula Mundi project wants you to take a different approach to death. More importantly, Capsula Mundi wants to offer a greener death with its biodegradable egg-like pod.

This cultural project aims to make people rethink about cremation or burial. Capsula Mundi will help your mortal remains grow into any tree you want.

Also read: India Could Get Its First Hyperloop in 2021 If The Government Acts Now

The bodies of the departed will be put inside the pod in the fetal position and then it will be buried as a seed in the earth. “A tree, chosen in life by the deceased, will be planted on top of it and serve as a memorial for the departed and as a legacy for posterity and the future of our planet,” according to the Italian designers Raoul Bretzel and Anna Citelli.

Apart from cutting down carbon footprint, the projects aims to give a new look to cemeteries. “No more cold grey tombstones but living trees creating a forest, a holy forest,” says the website. This holy forest will of greater sentimental value. “Families can stroll with kids and teach them about different trees.”

Also read: Here's What Microsoft India Can Teach Startups About Diversity And Inclusion at Work

The first version of the product is for ashes only. Going forward, another version will be introduced to cater to bodies. "The problem with traditional burials is that they're completely anaerobic. The remains are buried deep and sealed in a coffin. There's a lot of incomplete degradation,” said Bretzel in a CNN report.