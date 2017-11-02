Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Witty Games Launches In-Between and RummyKing in India

The games are free to play but also have the option to enhance the gaming experience with in-app purchases.

News18 Tech

Updated:November 2, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Witty Games Launches In-Between and RummyKing in India
Witty Games Launches In-Between and RummyKing in India (image: Witty Games)
Witty Games, a part of the Head Infotech group, has begun its foray into social gaming with two innovative social casino games In-Between and RummyKing. The games are free to play but also have the option to enhance the gaming experience with in-app purchases. Witty Games aims to deliver an unmatched quirky casino experience on the mobile. In-Between and RummyKing are freemium games with great introductory deals for in-app purchases.

In-Between is an intuitive 3 card game with a blend of Indian flash. The user needs to make split-second decisions on whether to draw the 3rd card or fold or play for special jackpots. It lends the true feel of playing at a casino table with interchangeable dealers, multiplayer options and private tables with buddies. RummyKing is a fresh blend of the popular 13 card Indian Rummy with the industry’s best user interface. Witty Games has introduced special tactical powers that players can deploy during gameplay. Users compete against other live users across the world and are constantly challenged to compete by unlocking achievements across leagues and levels.

Advanced game design, easy gameplay, fun animated gifts and witty chat messages combine to ensure that Witty Games delivers a distinct user experience among other games in this genre.


Watch: Nokia 2 First Look: The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

25 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Blast at Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in UP

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES