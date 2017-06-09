World's First Amazon Alexa Integrated Smartwatch Launched at Rs 13,900

iMCO Watch, formerly known as CoWatch has launched the world’s first smartwatch integrated with Amazon Alexa. iMCO Watch is a voice-activated personal assistant that comes with apps and features that include Alarm, Alternate Timezone, Calendar, Music Bluetooth Control, Notifications, Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather, Speed Dial, and If-This-Then-That (IFTTT) Integration.

With the Amazon Alexa Voice Services powered by Amazon Echo, Echo Dot speakers and IFTTT on-board, users can personalise and configure watch IF App Containers to perform virtually any action.

Users can ask iMCO Watch to hear the news, get the weather, check the traffic, order a pizza, control smart home, check the calendar, track Amazon orders, make a phone call, and more using voice commands.

The Chronologic watch-like UI displays the important information that one needs to see and allows quick access to different watch apps. Compatible with both iPhone (iOS v9.0 and above) and Android Phone (v5.0 and above), the iMCO Watch can be paired with mobile phones as well.

For a personalised look, iMCO has created a variety of watch faces that can be paired with any ensemble and for easy access, all watch apps are integrated with the watch faces. The decorative ceramic ring can be customised with specially designed graphics like Four leave clover, Mobius, Conquer the world and Spades J.

The watch has a stainless steel case body, AMOLED full-circle display, a 1GB RAM and 8GB Flash Memory and is dust and water resistant. iMCO Watch is exclusively available in India on Yerha.com and comes in two colours- mineral silver and carbon black at a price of Rs 13,900.

