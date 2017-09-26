World's First Fidget Spinner Mobile Launched by Chilli Mobiles in India
Hong Kong-based Chilli Mobiles has announced the world's first spinner mobile - K188 along with India's first A-GPS enabled mobile - the F05 model. Read to know more about the recently launched smartphones.
Chilli Mobiles Launches World's First Fidget Spinner Mobile in India. (Image: Chilli Mobiles)
A HongKong based company, Chilli International Holding (HK) Limited has announced the world’s first Fidget Spinner Mobile, product K188 and AGPS phones, product F05 in the Indian market. Chilli Mobiles’ F05 is the first feature phone to offer A-GPS technology in India. These two products under the brand Chilli Mobiles will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, Paytm by company’s authorized resellers in India and via offline networks in all leading stores across India by end of September 2017.
Priced between Rs 1200 and Rs 1300 at the retail level, the Spinner Mobile, K188 is a compact gadget that aims at fulfilling the basic necessity of a mobile phone as well as act as a stress buster in today’s hectic life. It can also be used as a Fidget Spinner as well as a Bluetooth device for a smartphone. The phone also offers multimedia options, like images, video and music support along with internet accessibility as per the user's network carrier. The product is available in six colour options - Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, Black, Blue and Red across online and offline stores in India.
K188 Specifications
• RAM 32MB + ROM 32MB
• BT Dialer
• MicroSD up to 8GB
• 280mAh polymer battery
• Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
• Multimedia support
• Dimension-96X40X12mm
Another product by Chilli Mobile, the F05 model is priced at Rs 1500 to Rs 1700 at the retail level and as per the company, comes as India’s first A-GPS enabled feature phone. The technology fed within the smart device helps identify the location of the user’s family members once they have fed it in the device. The tool offered is mainly focused towards offering safety of kids/ close ones. It also offers BT dialer facility and supports WhatsApp. The F05 model comes in a 7.9 mm thick body and supports dual sim with dual standby.
F05 Specifications
• 6.1 cm half IPS LCD
• AGPS enabled
• BT Dialer
• 7.9 mm* Super Slim
• Whatsapp supported
• Dual Sim Dual Standby
• Audio/Video Support
• 1.3 MP *Upgraded
