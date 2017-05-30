World’s Smallest Home Theatre Wins Design Award At Computex

Embrace Audio Lab Inc. announced today that its signature product XPUMP, the world’s smartest and smallest home theatre, has won the Computex d&i Award for this year.

The XPUMP is a pocket-sized, portable device that can be used with 2.0 desktop or portable speaker, sound bars, home sound systems, or headphones. Users simply plug the device between the source (computer, smartphone, television, etc.) and the output (speakers or headphones) and simply press play to get audio upgraded immediately. No extra settings or downloads are required.

Computex d&i Awards, hosted by iF, the International Forum Design, and Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA), will celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2017. The awards committee invites world’s top industrial designers to select every year from hundreds of new tech gadgets and look for bright innovations.

"The XPUMP 3D audio processor is a very simple and effective solution for upgrading an existing audio system. The fact that they are able to achieve this with simplicity and at a low price is very impressive,” the judges said.