Xbox One X, Samsung QLED TVs Team up For 'True 4K Gaming'

Expect to see a whole lot of Samsung QLED TVs used in Xbox One X adverts this fall, after the two huge brands join forces to make a 4K push. Microsoft is launching its super console, the Xbox One X, this fall, and electronics firm Samsung is partnering up for the event. The Xbox One X is Microsoft's smallest and most powerful Xbox console to date and, by virtue of its recency, a concerted effort within Microsoft itself.After the 2013 launch of the Xbox One and the 2016 release of a revised Xbox One S model, the Xbox One X is a major step up in terms of computational power and graphical wizardry. By January 2016, the PlayStation 4 was thought to have outsold the Xbox One by a factor of 2 to 1 -- Microsoft stopped supplying figures in 2014 -- so demonstrating the Xbox One X's advantages is all important. Hence the emphasis on its ability to produce graphics that meet the 4K ultra-high definition standard.The phrases "true 4K gaming" and "true 4K UHD gameplay" are coded references to the PlayStation 4 Pro, which uses an array of software rendering techniques to produce 4K graphics, whereas the Xbox One X is capable of achieving a native 4K resolution. With the Xbox One X's introductory price pegged at $499, some $100 more than the PS4 Pro, Microsoft is pitching the machine as a high-end product and its QLED partnership with Samsung is intended to enhance that perception.The QLED displays represent an advantage in LED technology, using quantum dots to improve performance (hence the "Q" in QLED,) and Samsung launched various configurations in its Q7, Q8 and Q9 ranges in March 2017: the entry-level 55-inch Q7 debuted at $2,799, while the range's top-end 88-inch Q9 was priced at $19,999. As such, the lineup provides a new way for Samsung to challenge LG and to a lesser extent Sony, which both offer high-performance OLED displays."The arrival of true 4K UHD gameplay on Xbox One X this Fall gives gamers the perfect reason to upgrade their television," said Eddie Combs, Vice President of Marketing for Samsung Electronics America in a prepared statement, while Mike Nichols, Corporate VP and Chief Marketing Officer at Xbox called Samsung's QLED 4K TV "our favorite way to play Xbox One X."