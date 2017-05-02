Xerox India Appoints Ritesh Gandotra as Director, Global Document Outsourcing

Xerox India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ritesh Gandotra as Director, Global Document Outsourcing (GDO).

In the new role, Gandotra will be responsible for leading the 'Document Management Services' (DMS) business in India and South Asia that includes Xerox's portfolio of next-generation managed print services (MPS), document supply chain management services, communication and marketing services and document transaction and processing services.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for me to drive the Xerox GDO business in India, to not only leverage the brand legacy and value proposition that company has built over the years but also expand on the strong MPS and DMS offerings we have in India," Gandotra said in a statement.

"Gandotra has a strong track record in delivering business growth and creating growth opportunities. We are very happy to have Gandotra lead our GDO vertical in India," added Ashraf El-Arman, Managing Director, Xerox India.

