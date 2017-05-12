X

Xiaomi, China Telecom to Offer Smart Home Services

PTI

Updated: May 12, 2017, 8:56 AM IST
Xiaomi, China Telecom to Offer Smart Home Services
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi and telecom operator China Telecom have signed a cooperation agreement to develop smart home services. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi and telecom operator China Telecom have signed a cooperation agreement to develop smart home services.

The two companies will use their strengths to cooperate in developing smart home devices, sharing sales channels and other services.

Xiaomi will set up centers at China Telecom's major business outlets while producing smart devices like routers for China Telecom users.

China Telecom will have a mobile Internet traffic package specifically designed for Xiaomi user, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:55 AM IST
