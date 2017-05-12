X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Xiaomi, China Telecom to Offer Smart Home Services
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi and telecom operator China Telecom have signed a cooperation agreement to develop smart home services. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi and telecom operator China Telecom have signed a cooperation agreement to develop smart home services.
Read more: Apple to Cut Price of iPhone 5s to Rs 15,000 in India
The two companies will use their strengths to cooperate in developing smart home devices, sharing sales channels and other services.
sponsored
Read more: Honor 8 Lite Review: A Phone Made To Flaunt At Rs 17,999
Xiaomi will set up centers at China Telecom's major business outlets while producing smart devices like routers for China Telecom users.
China Telecom will have a mobile Internet traffic package specifically designed for Xiaomi user, state run Xinhua news agency reported.
Watch video review of Vivo V5s
First Published: May 12, 2017, 8:55 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched in India at Rs 23.99 lakh
- Justin Bieber Snapped At Mumbai Airport Right After His Maiden India Concert
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Officially Divorced
- IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Turning Point - Mohit Sharma's Last Over