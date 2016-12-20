Xiaomi Christmas Sale: Xiaomi Mi 5, Power Banks, Mi Band And More on Discount

In lieu of the Christmas spirit, Xiaomi has come up with the “Very Mi Christmas” sale wherein the company is offering discounts on its products including its smartphone Xiaomi Mi 5.

In this sale, Xiaomi Mi 5 is available at a discount of Rs 3000 that brings its total cost down to Rs 19,999.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi 5 Review: An Otherwise Great Phone That Falls Short on Performance

Other products under the sale are the 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh Mi power bank, seeing a discount of Rs 600 and Rs 300 respectively.

Mi Band, Redmi cases, Mi USB fan and Mi LED lights are also the products covered under the sale.

The sale is limited to Xiaomi’s online store and the Mi Store App.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi VR Play Headset Launched in India For Rs 999

Visitors to the website can also grab discount coupons on a first come first serve basis. These coupons will be given out on mi.com starting at 10 in the morning and can be used only on December 21.

As a Christmas present to its customers, Xiaomi is giving away one year of Hungama Music membership and three months Hungama Play membership for free. The deal is valid for its 1 million users with Redmi 3S, Redmi Note 3, Mi Max and Mi 5 purchased after July 1, 2016.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max Review: The 6.44-Inch Monster