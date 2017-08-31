Xiaomi Claims of Selling a Phone in Every 4 Seconds For The Past 3 Years in India

.@XiaomiIndia has sold more than 25 Mn phones till now, since our first phone launch in July 2014, 3 years & 1 month ago. #25MillionMi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/z3jmWVhbYN — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 31, 2017

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain put out a tweet on Thursday, stating that the Chinese smartphone company has sold more than 25 Million smartphones in India since it first began its operations in the country 3 years ago. Xiaomi launched its first smartphone in India, the Xiaomi Mi 3, back in July 2014. Since then, the company has now crossed the 25 million smartphone sales mark. That’s approximately a whopping of one smartphone sold in every 4 seconds.Xiaomi smartphones cater to the low-budget as well as mid-budget smartphone segment, the most recent launches being Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and the Redmi 4A. Xiaomi recently broke other records as well, as more than 50 Lakh units of its Redmi Note 4 were sold in the Q1 and Q2 of the year 2017. The smartphone reportedly dethroned the long reigning champion of the ‘most sold smartphone’ category, Samsung Galaxy J7.Globally, Xiaomi has gained the fifth spot in the list of largest smartphone companies in the world, as per a report by Strategy Analytics. The sales of the company are only expected to increase, owing to their aggressive business expansion in various markets, including India. Xiaomi recently started with its own dedicated offline retail stores - 'Mi Homes' and has planned to establish more than 100 of such stores by the end of this year.