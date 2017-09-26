Xiaomi 'Diwali With Mi' Sale: Deals on Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, Mi Max 2 And More
Xioami India has put up a Diwali sale on its official website by the name of 'Diwali With Mi' wherein the Chinese smartphone company is offering discounts and deals on a range of its products.
Xioami has put up a Diwali sale on its official India website. (Image: Xiaomi Inida)
Xiaomi India has made its plans to celebrate this Diwali with a ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale starting from September 27. The sale put up on the official Xiaomi website will offer discounts on a range of Xiaomi products including Xiaomi smartphones, wearables, accessories and other Xiaomi products. As a prelude to the sale, Mi Tokens can be exchanged for discounts and F-Codes by Mi users starting September 26. In addition to this, Xiaomi will be offering discount coupons at 10 AM, a ‘Fastest Fingers First’ contest at 4 PM and a Re 1 flash sale at 11 AM and 5 PM every day during the sale. There is also a bid to win contest scheduled by Xiaomi for the Mi App users to be held at 2 PM and 6 PM every day.
An additional discount game 'The Diya Hunt' currently being hosted on the website offers discount coupons worth Rs 50, 100, 200 & 500, F-Codes, Mi accessories & smartphones to the participants. The scheme is essentially a referral game that encourages participants to invite their friends onto the game through various social media platforms. More referrals will result in more 'Diyas' for a participant, which can then be converted to discounts. Users will be able to avail one discount coupon per order. 'The Diya Hunt' scheme is valid from September 21 to September 29.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Bezel-Less Delight
Users can also avail an extra 5 percent cash back upon using SBI credit or debit card for a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 during the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale. Similarly, using Paytm for the purchase of Redmi Note 4 will offer Rs 400 cash back to users. Paytm is also offering Rs 1,111 cash back on domestic flight bookings to users upon every purchase on Mi.com during the sale. In addition to this, users who purchase a Xiaomi smartphone during the sale will get a free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play subscription for three months. The Xiaomi sale will start at 10 pm on Mi.com on September 27 and will go on until September 29.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
An additional discount game 'The Diya Hunt' currently being hosted on the website offers discount coupons worth Rs 50, 100, 200 & 500, F-Codes, Mi accessories & smartphones to the participants. The scheme is essentially a referral game that encourages participants to invite their friends onto the game through various social media platforms. More referrals will result in more 'Diyas' for a participant, which can then be converted to discounts. Users will be able to avail one discount coupon per order. 'The Diya Hunt' scheme is valid from September 21 to September 29.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Bezel-Less Delight
Users can also avail an extra 5 percent cash back upon using SBI credit or debit card for a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 during the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale. Similarly, using Paytm for the purchase of Redmi Note 4 will offer Rs 400 cash back to users. Paytm is also offering Rs 1,111 cash back on domestic flight bookings to users upon every purchase on Mi.com during the sale. In addition to this, users who purchase a Xiaomi smartphone during the sale will get a free Hungama Music subscription for 12 months and Hungama Play subscription for three months. The Xiaomi sale will start at 10 pm on Mi.com on September 27 and will go on until September 29.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?
- David Warner Thanks Indian Fans for Love & Constant Support
- SRK, Aishwarya, Salman: Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Flies
- Dean Jones, Brad Hogg Smash Property at a Cafe
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival