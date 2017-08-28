Xiaomi 'Flagship Dual Camera' Coming to India: Is it The Xiaomi Mi 5X?
Xiaomi is bringing its 'Dual Camera Flagship' in India as a first by the Chinese company. Find out more about the smartphone which was launched in China back in July.
Xiaomi company's logo. (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
Xiaomi Mi 5X, which was launched recently in China, looks to be on its way to India now. The Chinese smartphone giant has sent out invites for an event wherein it is going to launch its ‘first dual camera smartphone in India’ on September 5, 2017. Judging from its recent launches, the ‘flagship dual camera’ mentioned in the invite seems to be the Xiaomi Mi 5X. The dual camera smartphone by Xiaomi was first launched in China back in July, along with the unveiling of the next version of its UI – the MIUI 9. In a recent update, Xiaomi has also rolled out the beta version of the MIUI 9 for the second batch of Xiaomi devices.
The Xiaomi MI 5X available in China carries a 5.5-inch Full HD display (1080x1920 pixels) and runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using external MicroSD. The Mi 5X draws its juice from a 3080 mAh battery.
The optics of the dual camera smartphone include a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. The camera setup offers features like 2x optical zoom and phase-detection Auto Focus. The selfie shooter on the smartphone carries a 5-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi Mi 5X offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE and dual SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11sc, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in China at a price of RMB 1,499 (~ Rs 14, 430). Till date, the smartphone has been made available in three colour options – Black, Pink and Gold. Chances are that the smartphone will be offered at a similar price in India.
Watch Video: Exclusive | Jai Mani, Product Lead, Xiaomi On Mi Max 2, Mi TV & Mi 6
