1-min read

Xiaomi India Partners With ZestMoney For Cardless EMI

As part of the partnership, ZestMoney will provide the back end credit capability for Xiaomi India. Mi.com customers will go through a digital process to get an approved credit limit.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2017, 7:15 PM IST
Xiaomi India Partners With ZestMoney For Cardless EMI
Xiaomi has partnered with ZestMoney to allow Credit Card- less EMI options to its consumers. (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
Xiaomi India on Friday announced a partnership with ZestMoney that will enable customers to buy Xiaomi products on EMI, without a credit card, from the company's website Mi.com. "By the addition of affordable EMI options without credit cards, we hope to provide a comprehensive purchasing experience for Mi Fans on Mi.com," said Raghu Reddy, Head - Online Sales, Xiaomi India, in a statement. As part of the partnership, ZestMoney will provide the back end credit capability for Xiaomi India. Mi.com customers will go through a digital process to get an approved credit limit.

Mi Fans will be able to use this credit limit to pay for their order by using "Cardless EMI" at the checkout. "With the advancements in digital authentication such as Aadhaar-linked e-KYC, we are able to instantly sanction EMI via a completely digital paperless process," Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-Founder, ZestMoney, added. Xiaomi currently has a 46.9 percent share of the online smartphone market. Mi.com on an average gets over 21 million unique visitors in one month and over a million daily active users, the company said.

