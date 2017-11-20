Xiaomi Launches Mi A1 Rose Gold in India For Rs 14,999

Xiaomi has introduced a brand-new Rose gold colour variant for Mi A1 in India. Initially, it was available in Black and Gold colour options but now Xiaomi has unveiled a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well. This is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Mi A1 looks premium and the front of the device will remind you of the Google Pixel. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module. Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience.