Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi Mi 5C With In-House 'Surge S1' Processor

As the MWC 2017 in Barcelona sees the latest smartphones being released by various companies, Xiaomi has stuck to its home market in China and released a new addition to its Xiaomi Mi 5 series with the launch of Xiaomi Mi 5c.

For the first time, Xiaomi has used its in-house processor – Surge S1 built on the 28nm process. The octa-core processor runs up to 2.2 GHz.

Xiaomi Mi 5c comes with a 5.15-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) with a curved glass display. The smartphone runs on a 3GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 5c is powered by a 2860 mAh battery that comes with a fast-charging support. It supports Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 but is upgradable to Android 7.1 Nougat, as claimed by Xiaomi.

Weighing 135 grams, the phone comes with a dual-Nano-sim support and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C and more.

Xiaomi Mi 5c includes a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Additional features of the phone includes a fingerprint scanner placed in the front.

Xiaomi Mi 5c is encompassed by a metal unibody and will be available starting from March 3, in Gold, Rose Gold, and Black colour options.

The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,499 (-Rs. 14,600).

