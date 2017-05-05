Xiaomi Lets You Recycle Your E-waste and Will Pay As Well; Here is How

Xiaomi India has complied with the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India's E-waste (Management) Rules, 2016 and launched an initiative to take back and recycle unused and old products.

The user can participate in the e-waste recycle programme for free while doing their bit for the environment.

All users need to do is head to the Xiaomi India's website and fill out a form. The company will arrange a pick up of the e-waste (product) that the user wants to discard. There's also an option to drop the e-waste at a service centre as well.

The added perk here is that the company is offering a discount coupon worth Rs 100 against any purchase of Rs 1,000 or greater on the Xiaomi website.

In our commitment to ensure a greener tomorrow, Mi is offering an e-waste take-back & recycling service that adheres to the E-waste (Management) Rules, 2016 issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India. To act responsibly towards the environment, we have pledged to recycle electronic items, such as mobiles, power banks, speakers, headphones, etc. that are intended to be discarded as waste by the consumer, said Xiaomi India in a statement.

When an electronic product reaches the end of its life, we take it back and recycle it. For this program, e-waste management solutions are currently offered by TES-AMM India, the statement added.

The products listed in the e-waste category comprises power banks, chargers, mobile phones, headphones, speakers and other products.