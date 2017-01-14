Xiaomi Mi 5 Selling at Flipkart For as Low as Rs 5,399

The 2016 flagship Xiaomi Mi 5 is selling for as low as Rs 5,399 on Flipkart under exchange, excluding delivery charges. The Xiaomi Mi 5 had earlier received a price cut and now costs Rs 22,999. The Flipkart Assured exchange offer is providing discounts of up to Rs 17,600.

The maximum exchange discount of Rs 17,600 is available for the older Apple iPhone 6s Plus. Much older iPhone models like iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will also fetch discounts of up to Rs 15,660. The offer is also applicable for several Android smartphones including Nexus phones.

The Mi 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core chipset along with 3 GB of RAM. The Mi 5 ships with MIUI 7 which is based on Android Marshmallow.

The Mi 5 comes with a Sony IMX298 16 megapixel sensor with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, OIS, and 4K video recording. It sports a 4-megapixel front camera with 2um pixel size. It has a 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Weighing 129 grammes, the Mi 5 is about 14 g lighter than the iPhone 6s. It is 7.25 mm thick and features a 5.15-inch FHD display.

Xiaomi has also added a front fingerprint sensor to the Mi 5. The Mi 5 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Xiaomi's newest MIUI7 layer atop. Other specifications include 4G LTE with VoLTE support and dual-SIM support.

