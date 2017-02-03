Xiaomi Mi 5C to Launch Soon? All You Need to Know

With the repeated success of Xiaomi smartphones in the Indian market, much anticipation surrounds the company’s future releases.

One such highly rumoured device is Xiaomi Mi 5 with its Mi 5S and Mi 5C on the line-up.

A recent report informs us about the 3C certification being received by Xiaomi Mi 5S, meaning that the phone could soon be available in the market.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C, on the other hand, is expected to be launched with a Snapdragon 625 processor. Additionally, the smartphone might come with a 3GB RAM and upto 64GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 5C might sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Out of the box, the phone is expected to have MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat.

The rumours come with a leaked picture of the phone which is displayed below:

Xiaomi Mi 5C leaked picture.

(Image: Gizchina)

There is no official release date for the phone as of now. Xiaomi is expected to launch the phone at a time different than the launch of its flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress, 2017 in Barcelona.

