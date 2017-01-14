Xiaomi Mi 6 And Mi 6 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM to Launch Soon
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Pro in the first half of 2017. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Mi 5 was the flagship model for 2016 by the Chinese Tech company. Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19th, 2017.
Post the Redmi launch, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi Mi 6 in India. The unvieling of the phone is expected to happen in the first half of 2017. According to a report, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 6 in two versions.
Just like Samsung Galaxy S7, the Mi 6 will come with a flat screen model and an edge design dual-curved screen version that will be called Xiaomi Mi 6 Pro.
The Mi 6 is expected to launch with 4GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The Mi 6 Pro will come with 6GB RAM just like the OnePlus 3t and 256GB of storage.
Xiaomi will also have a dual rear camera setup for the Mi 6 just like the Honor 8 and Huawei P9. The camera specifications are not revealed, though.
Powering the Xiaomi Mi 6 might be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology for fast charging support. It is also expected to pack a 4000mAh battery.
The regular Mi 6 is expected to be priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) while Mi 6 Pro version is expected to be priced around CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000).
