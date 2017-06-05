Tech
Xiaomi Mi 6X Revealed: Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM And All You Need to Know

News18.com

Updated: June 5, 2017, 3:07 PM IST
Xiaomi MI 6. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)

The most awaited Xiaomi launch for 2017 – the Xiaomi Mi 6 may have another variant on the line. Reports suggest a Xiaomi Mi 6X appearance in the mid-range segment of smartphones, which will run on the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 660 processor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor makes available the top technology from the chipset manufacturer to a lower segment range than its premium tier – the 800 line-ups.

Based on this, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to hit the shelves at a price close to Rs 20,000.

As per rumours, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is said to carry a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 4-megapixel front camera.

On the memory front, it might come with 6GB RAM and an expandable 64GB inbuilt storage.

Rumours suggest an August launch for the top-mid segment Xiaomi smartphone. However, nothing about the upcoming smartphone has been confirmed yet by Xiaomi.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 3:07 PM IST
