Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One Smartphone With Dual-lens Camera Launched For Rs 14,999

Google’s Android One project is now back in action with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A1. This is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Mi A1 looks premium and the front of the device will remind you of the Google Pixel. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module.Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience.Xiaomi has opted to integrate the camera interface of MIUI instead of the stock Google Camera interface in the Mi A1. According to Xiaomi, this is because the stock Google Camera interface doesn’t go well with a dual-lens setup on the software front.While the Mi A1 is an Android One smartphone, Xiaomi has still managed to retain some of its goodies like the IR blaster and the Mi Store. The Mi A1 comes with a dual hybrid SIM and microSD card slot with support for 4G VoLTE support. The device feels pretty compact in the hands and weighs 165 grams.Google promises to push faster operating system updates. This means the Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to be among the first to get the latest updates. Also, Google is offering free unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos for all your photos and videos in high quality.It will be available in Black and Gold colour options initially and after a month Xiaomi promises to bring a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well.