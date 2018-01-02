Xiaomi Mi A1 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo (OTA) Update as a First in a Budget Smartphone: Here's How to Upgrade
The first if its kind Android One device by Xiaomi - called the Mi A1, has now started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Read how to upgrade the smartphone to the latest Android OS and why it makes the budget proposition by Xiaomi even more attractive.
Xiaomi Mi A1 has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update. (Photo for representation, Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi’s Android One device – Xiaomi Mi A1 has started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Launched back in September, the MI A1 was Xiaomi’s first device under Google’s Android One project and at the time, run the Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had promised an Android Oreo update for the device by the end of 2017. Building on this, a Xiaomi forum has now announced an over-the-air (OTA) update for the same, starting December 31.
As per the post, the Mi A1 users first need to install Android 7.12.19 Nougat software version on their devices, following which, they will receive the Android Oreo OTA update. The file size for the update stands at 1107.4MB and constitutes of December Android security patch along with other Oreo features.
Xiaomi Mi A1 - Android Oreo features
Subsequent to the Android Oreo update, Xiaomi Mi A1 devices will receive Oreo specific features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Smart Text selection, new Notification dots, Night Light mode, Auto-fill as well as Background limits. Xiaomi has further added to it by bringing adaptive app icons, a Rescue Party feature and a faster boot time with the OTA update.
Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications
The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module. As for optics, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.
The budget smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience. The company has opted to integrate the camera interface of MIUI instead of the stock Google Camera interface in the Mi A1.
Xiaomi Mi A1 users can receive their Android 8.0 Oreo update by heading to Settings > Software Updates. Xiaomi started selling a Mi A1 Special Edition, a Red coloured variant of the smartphone, back on December 20, at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi device to have received the Android Oreo update, and with this, the budget offering by the company looks even more attractive, having ensured timely Android updates as an Android One device.
As for the issues experienced after the upgrade, some users in the forum have reported problems with the ambient display and the absence of treble support on the Android Oreo upgrade.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review | The Android One Delight
&NBSP;
As per the post, the Mi A1 users first need to install Android 7.12.19 Nougat software version on their devices, following which, they will receive the Android Oreo OTA update. The file size for the update stands at 1107.4MB and constitutes of December Android security patch along with other Oreo features.
Xiaomi Mi A1 - Android Oreo features
Subsequent to the Android Oreo update, Xiaomi Mi A1 devices will receive Oreo specific features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Smart Text selection, new Notification dots, Night Light mode, Auto-fill as well as Background limits. Xiaomi has further added to it by bringing adaptive app icons, a Rescue Party feature and a faster boot time with the OTA update.
Xiaomi Mi A1 Specifications
The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module. As for optics, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.
The budget smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience. The company has opted to integrate the camera interface of MIUI instead of the stock Google Camera interface in the Mi A1.
Xiaomi Mi A1 users can receive their Android 8.0 Oreo update by heading to Settings > Software Updates. Xiaomi started selling a Mi A1 Special Edition, a Red coloured variant of the smartphone, back on December 20, at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi device to have received the Android Oreo update, and with this, the budget offering by the company looks even more attractive, having ensured timely Android updates as an Android One device.
As for the issues experienced after the upgrade, some users in the forum have reported problems with the ambient display and the absence of treble support on the Android Oreo upgrade.
Watch: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review | The Android One Delight
&NBSP;
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny
- Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge
- Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten Join RCB Coaching Setup, Vettori to Remain Head Coach
- Congratulations! Sunidhi Chauhan Welcomes Baby Boy
- How to Get Back Into Exercise Mode in 2018