Xiaomi Mi A1 In Pics: Check Out The Dual-lens Camera Android One Smartphone
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first Android One smartphone made by Xiaomi, meaning that the MI A1 will carry an Android OS instead if Xiaomi's own MIUI. Here is a first look at the new Xioami smartphone.
The Xiaomi Mi A1. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Mi A1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999. The latest Xiaomi smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup as a first by Xiaomi in India. The Mi A1 is also the first Android One smartphone made by Xiaomi, meaning that the MI A1 will carry an Android OS instead if Xiaomi's own MIUI. Here is a first look at the new Xioami smartphone.
Xiaomi Mi A1. (Image: News18)
The new XIaomi Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and runs the Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System.
Xiaomi Mi A1 rear dual camera setup. (Image: News18)
The dual camera setup on the smartphone sports dual 12-megapixel lenses with 2X Optical Zoom.
Xiaomi Mi A1 display. (Image: News18)
The front camera comes with a 5-megapixel lens.
Xiaomi Mi A1 back. (Image: News18)
The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and draws its juice from a 3,080 mAh Battery.
Xiaomi Mi A1 bottom chin. (Image: News18)
The connectivity options on the MI A1 include 4G VoLTE and USB Type-C support.
Xiaomi Mi A1 top chin. (Image: News18)
It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review | The Android One Delight
Xiaomi Mi A1. (Image: News18)
