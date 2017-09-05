Xiaomi Mi A1 In Pics: Check Out The Dual-lens Camera Android One Smartphone

Xiaomi Mi A1. (Image: News18)

Xiaomi Mi A1 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999. The latest Xiaomi smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup as a first by Xiaomi in India. The Mi A1 is also the first Android One smartphone made by Xiaomi, meaning that the MI A1 will carry an Android OS instead if Xiaomi's own MIUI. Here is a first look at the new Xioami smartphone.The new XIaomi Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and runs the Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System.The dual camera setup on the smartphone sports dual 12-megapixel lenses with 2X Optical Zoom.The front camera comes with a 5-megapixel lens.The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and draws its juice from a 3,080 mAh Battery.The connectivity options on the MI A1 include 4G VoLTE and USB Type-C support.It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB.