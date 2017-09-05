Xiaomi Mi A1 Launch Live: This Android One Phone Costs Rs 14,999

WATCH Video: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review
The Xiaomi Global Launch Event as it happened:
Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.
It will be available in Black and Gold colour options initially and after a month Xiaomi promises to bring a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well.
Since its inception, #AndroidOne was seen as the device that is simple, secure and fresh that gets us through our day-to-day lives! pic.twitter.com/FlATRDDfQq— Mi (@xiaomi) September 5, 2017
Do you want to know how #FlagshipDualCamera really works for #MiA1? pic.twitter.com/mmdyKVpjuY— Mi (@xiaomi) September 5, 2017
#MiA1 is similar to a DSLR that fits in your pocket with both 12MP Telephoto lens + 12MP Wide Angle lens that is similar to iPhone 7 Plus! pic.twitter.com/r8xQZfDkm4— Mi (@xiaomi) September 5, 2017
All 3 variants of #MiA1 are highly fingerprint resistant with a black version that comes with anti-fingerprint coating! pic.twitter.com/Ei8XUGSh32— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
Please welcome, @donovansung, Director of Product Management and Marketing @Xiaomi Global on stage! pic.twitter.com/iGZnsT3JqW— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
With ~59% growth YoY, Xiaomi has become the #5 smartphone brand in the world! RT if you’re a Xiaomi user! pic.twitter.com/BNsSBINunX— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 5, 2017
