Xiaomi Mi A1 Launch Live: This Android One Phone Costs Rs 14,999

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
Xiaomi today launched its first dual-lens camera smartphone in India. The device is priced competitively at Rs 14,999 and will take on the likes of Moto G5s Plus. This is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system. Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM

WATCH Video: Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions Review




The Xiaomi Global Launch Event as it happened:
Sep 5, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone. 

It will be available in Black and Gold colour options initially and after a month Xiaomi promises to bring a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)

At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

While the Mi A1 is an Android One smartphone, Xiaomi has still managed to retain some of its goodies like the IR blaster and the Mi Store. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

The Mi A1 comes with a dual hybrid SIM and microSD card slot with support for 4G VoLTE support. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Google promises to push faster operating system updates. This means the Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to be among the first to get the latest updates. Also, Google is offering free unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos for all your photos and videos in high quality. 

Sep 5, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

Xiaomi Mi A1 will get Android Oreo by the end of this year. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)

Xiaomi Mi A1 specs: 

Display
5.5-inch Full HD

Operating System 
Android 7.1 Nougat

Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

RAM
4GB

Storage
64GB (up to 128GB) 

Rear Camera
Dual 12MP, 2X Optical Zoom

Front Camera
5MP

Connectivity
4G VoLTE, USB Type-C

Battery
3,080 mAh 

Sep 5, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)

This is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi.

Sep 5, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with IR Blaster remote control as well. This can be used to control home appliances from the phone itself. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card.

Sep 5, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)

Snapdragon 625 is one of the best Qualcomm processors: Xiaomi

Sep 5, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available in Black and Gold colour options initially and after a month Xiaomi promises to bring a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom.

Sep 5, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

The Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with dual-lens camera...

Sep 5, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

Check out the new Xiaomi Mi A1...

Sep 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Xiaomi showcases Mi A1 not Mi 5X. 

Sep 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Offline has grown more than 10X from Jan to July: Manu Jain

Sep 5, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Mi.com is the fourth biggest e-commerce platform in India: Manu Jain

Sep 5, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Granted about 4000 patents: Jain. 

