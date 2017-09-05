Xiaomi Mi A1 Launch Live: This Android One Phone Costs Rs 14,999

Sep 5, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Xiaomi Mi A1 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) will be available for Rs 14,999 starting September 12 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone will be available on offline stores as well along with Mi Home stores across India. Additional 200GB 4G data for Airtel subscribers free with the phone.

It will be available in Black and Gold colour options initially and after a month Xiaomi promises to bring a Rose Gold colour variant of the Mi A1 as well.