Xiaomi Mi A1 Video: Check Out The Android One Delight

Finally, a pure Android smartphone from Xiaomi—the Mi A1. While it is too early to comment on whether this will be the only Xiaomi phone without MIUI or not but it is definitely a welcome break. With the competition in the budget dual-lens camera smartphone segment heating up slowly, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is poised to take on the likes of Honor 6X, Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5s Plus and Coolpad Cool Play 6 for a price of Rs 14,999.The Apple iPhone 7 Plus had set the trend by introducing dual-lens camera with portrait to deliver that D-SLR-like bokeh shots. Soon, the Android budget crowd followed this to lure buyers by offering the same on papers for one-fourth the price. Be assured that most of the cheaper Android options do somewhat manage to deliver ‘almost’ the same bokeh results but it is always a compromise.The Xiaomi Mi A1, for the price of Rs 14,999, tries to replicate iPhone 7 Plus-like bokeh shots. Sometimes it does well and sometimes it fails. But beyond the dual-lens camera debate, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is a fine crafted smartphone in the affordable range which comes with a tried-and-tested Snapdragon 625 processor and has the all the goodies you want.So, after using this stock Android Xiaomi Mi A1 smarpthone for a couple of days here are our initial impressions.