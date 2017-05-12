Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come

Xiaomi is planning to expand its retail options to offline stores in India with the proposed launch of ‘Mi homes’ across the country.

The Chinese Smartphone maker, on Thursday, announced its first ‘Mi’ home to be opened in Bengaluru from May 20. The ‘Mi’ home will serve as the company’s first ever offline store in India.

Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director – Xiaomi India, tweeted on Thursday with a picture of himself inside the MI home in Bengaluru. The tweet mentioned that India’s first ever Mi home will be opening in Phoenix City, Bengaluru on May 20,2017.

Super excited to announce the first ever Mi Home in India and it's coming to Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru on 20th May 2017! #MiHome pic.twitter.com/MGGXoDivhH — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 11, 2017

Another tweet stated that the company plans to open 100 such Mi homes pan India within the next 2 years.

We plan to open 100 Mi Homes across India in the next 2 years. Come and say hi if you're in Bengaluru! #MiHome pic.twitter.com/aouVhGugqi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 11, 2017

Replying to Tweets of others like the founder of PayTM, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Manu Kumar gave out hints of the next-in-line Mi homes, soon opening across Delhi and Chennai.

Would love to host you, next time you are in Bangalore 😇 We will also be opening one in Delhi sometime soon! @vijayshekhar @XiaomiIndia https://t.co/Rw2CnW1xsT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 11, 2017

Pictures posted by Manu Kumar Jain show the insides of the Mi home in Bengaluru. From the looks of it, Xiaomi will offer all its products launched in India, from smartphones to other connected devices like the Mi band.

Mi Home stores represent our Internet+ approach combining Internet efficiency of e-commerce with the experience of offline retail. #MiHome pic.twitter.com/b1yM1ATKam — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 11, 2017

With the company showing strong sales growth since its entry into the Indian smartphone market, Mi home will provide a robust value-add to the future sales of Xiaomi devices.

Since most of the Xiaomi smartphones are released in a Flash sale on E-commerce stores, many Xiaomi enthusiasts are left bereft of a device, with the sales getting over within minutes. Xiaomi’s Mi homes will come as a huge sigh of relief and will cater to this segment of Mi lovers with an efficient alternate for the online sales.

