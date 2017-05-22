Xiaomi Mi Home Opening Sees Rs 5 Crore Sales in 12 Hours in Bengaluru

Xiaomi launched its first Mi Home store in India with a record-breaking Rs 5 crore in sales revenue (USD 775,000) within 12 hours of sales on 20 May 2017.

As per Xiaomi, over 10,000 Mi Fans showed up on the opening day at Mi Home store to purchase Xiaomi phones, ecosystem products, and accessories. Mi Fans also flew in from ten different states.

This revenue was largely contributed from the sales of Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4. It also included the sales of audio accessories, Mi VR Play, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Router 3C and Mi Band 2. Redmi Note 4 has become the highest-shipped smartphone in Q1 2017 as per the latest report from analyst firm IDC, replacing Samsung J2.

Redmi 4 was made available first at Mi Home store in Bengaluru. While Redmi 4 continues to be on sale at Mi Home, it will also go on sale online on mi.com and Amazon.in on 23rd May from 12 PM for Mi Fans across the country.

The first Mi Home store in India is located at Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Bengaluru and features Xiaomi’s range of smartphones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers as well as other ecosystem products launched in India.

Mi Home stores are Xiaomi’s exclusive offline retail stores that allow Mi fans to purchase Xiaomi’s latest products under one roof. These stores represent Xiaomi’s “Internet+” and “new retail” approach.

Xiaomi plans to open 100 Mi Home stores across India in the next two years. Upcoming Mi Home stores will be located in other metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Select Mi Home stores will also have an additional zone where fans can experience the larger Xiaomi portfolio.

