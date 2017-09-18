Tech
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Variant Launched at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi has launched a new variant for the Mi Max 2 with toned down specifications and hence a lower price tag. Check out the latest offering by the company in India.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2017, 4:59 PM IST
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi India has announced a toned down variant of its plus-sized offering – the Mi Max 2. The new variant now comes with a 4GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage and is being offered by Xiaomi at an introductory price of Rs 12,999. The Mi Max 2 initially came out with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in a variant that will now co-exist with the new version. Xiaomi has mentioned an actual price for the new Mi Max 2 variant of Rs 14,999. It is unsure whether and when the company will lift the Rs 2,000 discount on the new variant.

Apart from the memory, the new Mi Max 2 carries the same specifications as the previous one, with a 6.44-inch display and 211 grams in weight. The Mi Max 2 features a full-metal unibody and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Xiaomi kept the design of the Mi Max 2 noticeably different than its predecessor – the Mi Max. The smartphone runs on a 5300 mAh battery and features a rear placed fingerprint sensor. In terms of optics, the Mi Max 2 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and dual LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera.




The new variant of the Mi Max 2 will go on sale starting September 20, 12 pm on Amazon.in, Xiaomi’s own website mi.com and offline stores MI Homes at a price of Rs 12,999.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 | First Look | China's Reply To Apple iPhone X


 
