Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display, 5300 mAh Battery Launched

Xiaomi announced today Mi Max 2 with a 5300mAh battery, the latest device in its large-screen smartphone category. Mi Max 2 will be available from June 1 in China starting at RMB 1699.

Mi Max, which was launched a year ago, spurred demand in the large-screen smartphone segment and crossed a sale of 3 million units to date.

With a 6.44-inch screen, Mi Max 2 is aimed at improving movie-watching or TV shows on the go. In addition, the stereo speakers on Mi Max 2 activate in landscape orientation, transforming it into a mobile theatre.

With “One-handed mode”, which is a feature that makes the usable display smaller, users can navigate the phone using just one hand. As per Xiaomi, MIUI will soon introduce “Split screen”, which allows two applications to run in the foreground on the 6.44-inch Full-HD display.

Mi Max 2 is powered by a 5300mAh battery, which provides up to 18 hours of video playback, 21 hours of GPS navigation, or 57 hours of talktime as per the company. Mi Max 2 can even charge other smartphones connected to its USB Type-C port.

Also read: Asus Zenfone Live First Impressions Review: Just Another Budget Android Smartphone

The cameras of the Mi Max 2 sport a 12-megapixel sensor at the rear and a 5-megapixel camera at the front with 85 degrees wide-angle view.

The large-screen smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with 14nm FinFET technology and runs on Android Nougat with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI skin.

Xiaomi also says that the Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 embedded in the Mi Max 2 allows it to charge around 68 percent in one hour.

Other features include a rear fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster and an expandable storage of up to 128GB using microSD.

Mi Max 2 now features a unibody metal design and a Sony IMX386 1.25-micron large-pixel camera sensor.

Mi Max 2 comes with 4GB RAM and will ship with 64GB storage for RMB 1699, and 128GB for RMB 1999. Tha smartphone will be available in a Gold colour variant.

Also read: It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835