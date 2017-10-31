Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display Gets a Rs 1000 Permanent Price Cut

BIG now costs less!



Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2 🎆🎆



The best selling >6" phone! Get one today. pic.twitter.com/4i9n6i8a5O — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 30, 2017

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for its large display device – the Mi Max 2. Launched back in July at a price of Rs 13,999, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is now being made available for a price of Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant. A similar price drop can be seen on the 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, which now costs Rs 15,999, down Rs 1000 from its original price of Rs 16,999. As per Xioami, the Rs 1000 price cut on the Mi Max 2 variants is permanent and the smartphones will now sell at the new prices only.In addition to the price cut, Flipkart has listed an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000 on the Mi Max 2. Similarly, there is also a buyback offer on the device and an additional five percent discount upon using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for its purchase.Xiaomi VP and Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the price cut recently:The Mi Max 2 features a full-metal unibody and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and houses a 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p Full HD display which is protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Along with this, Xiaomi has used a Sony IMX 386 sensor in its 12-megapixel rear camera. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Powered by a massive 5,300mAh battery, the smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with its custom MIUI. The 7.6 mm thick smartphone also sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.