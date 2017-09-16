Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Delightful Bezel-Less Experience
Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship offering - the Mi Mix 2 and has also confirmed that the device will be coming to India. Check out our first impressions review of the device here.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi came up with a new flagship offering earlier this month with the launch of the Mi Mix 2. The latest premium device by Xiaomi had been much anticipated since long and knowing this, Xiaomi boldly went for a launch date of just a day before Apple was supposed to announce its 10th-anniversary edition of iPhone, the iPhone X. Though the devices do not compete with each other, owing to the hefty price difference at which the products are available in the market, the Mi Mix 2 certainly has the appeal to be China’s finest offering to the smartphone industry.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 | First Look | China's Reply To Apple iPhone X
First look at the Mi Mix 2 and anyone would be intrigued and amazed by the smartphone’s unique design. This, I can say with certainty, having personally seen the reactions of people around me on having a look at the device. There is no reason not to be, Xiaomi has apparently worked with world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck upon the design of the smartphone. The 5.99-inch Full HD display is neatly embedded into the near bezel-less aluminium frame. The back of the smartphone boasts of a ceramic built and sports the 12-megapixel primary camera of the smartphone right above its fingerprint sensor.
The Mi Mix 2 is also quite fast to operate, owing to the Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with a 6GB RAM. The Operating System on the smartphone uses Xiaomi’s own MIUI 9 skin on top of Android 7.1 Nougat. The MIUI 9 carries certain welcoming functions, such as the split-screen functionality. Using that on the larger than usual screen tends to make multi-tasking quitter easy. The storage options on the Mi Mix 2 include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. It is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery that easily lasts through a day.
The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The MI Mix 2 gives a bitter-sweet experience with the cameras though. While the primary camera produces fine quality of images and comes with complete PDAF and Dual-LED flash features, the selfie camera is equally disappointing. The images clicked through it are grainy and lack the detailing that you would expect out of a premium device’s camera. It shockingly misses out on a front flash as well. Not even a screen flash is there to help in low-lighting conditions.
Additional features like Mi Cloud storage, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 and global network bands support, all work quite well. The fingerprint sensor at the back is quick when used and ensures a seamless entry into the device. The audio output of the smartphone is impressive, while it loses out on a 3.5 mm audio jack.
All in all, the Mi Mix 2 delivers a very delightful smartphone experience but has its own shortcomings. The premium Xiaomi smartphone will also be coming to India, as the senior executives at Xiaomi have confirmed and will be priced upwards of Rs 30,000 mark. So will it be worth the wait? Stay tuned for our full review of the device here.
