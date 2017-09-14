Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Look: Meet China's Own Apple iPhone X
Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2 in China which essentially takes on the recently launched Apple iPhone X. The latest flagship Xiaomi smartphone boasts of a truly Bezel-Less display, a ceramic built and of being a true global smartphone with 43 different network band supports, much more than the iPhone 7 Plus.
Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2 in China as the latest flagship smartphone offering by the company. Successor to the first concept device, the Mi Mix, the Mi Mix 2 boasts of a similar bezel-less display and top-of-the-line specifications. Alongside, Mi Notebook Pro and a 'bigger' version of the Mi 6 was also launched as the Mi Note 3. The highlight of the show though, the Mi Mix 2, took the smartphone enthusiasts by storm, boasting an elegant bezel-less display in a ceramic body (and a ceramic unibody for a special edition variant), Snapdragon 835 processor, and three different storage variants. The smartphone was launched a day before Apple's new offering, iPhone X and essentially serves as China's own version of the Apple flagship. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 also boasts of being a true global smartphone by supporting 43 different network bands, which Xioami claims is more than what Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 7 Plus offer.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor. The device runs the latest Android Nougat 7.1 and will be powered by a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back that is placed just above a fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens. The Mi Mix 2 carries a fingerprint sensor on its back right below its rear camera.
Catch the first look of the Xioami Mi Mix 2 in the video above and see the unique bezel-less display of the latest Xiaomi device. The Mi Mix 2 will also be coming to India soon, as the Xiaomi executives have confirmed. Read the full story about how Xiaomi is aiming to cater to the growing demand of the Xioami smartphones in India here.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhawan to Miss First Three ODIs Against Aus; To be With Unwell Wife
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Goes Quirky, Classy And Chic During The Film's Promotion
- Save Our Premature Baby Girl
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride