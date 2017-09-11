Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Launch: The Next Bezel-Less Mi Smartphone to be Unveiled Today
Xiaomi has scheduled one of its biggest events of the year for today and is expected to unveil the successor to its bezel-less smartphone - the Xiaomi Mi Mix. Along with this, the next version of the Mi Notebook and the Mi Note series of Xiaomi smartphones are also anticipated.
Xiaomi Mi Mix. Representative Image. (Image: Xiaomi)
Xiaomi had launched its first bezel-less smartphone last year with a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and had named it the Mi Mix. It came as a surprise when the Mi Mix was put up for sale weeks after Xiaomi announcing it, as it was at first, only intended to be a concept smartphone. Now the Chinese smartphone giant is set to bring a successor to the Xiaomi flagship in the form of Mi Mix 2. In an event scheduled for today, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 2 in China. Coupled with this, are also reports of the next Mi Notebook on the line-up, along with Mi Note 3. The launch event is set to start at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST) and will take place at the University of Technology Gymnasium in Beijing.
As for its specifications, the Mi Mix 2 will come with an edge-to-edge display and is believed to be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who designed the original Mi Mix. Being the flagship offering of Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2 is expected to house the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 SoC and may come with a 6GB RAM coupled with a 128GB internal storage. The bezel-less device is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad HD display and be powered by a whopping 4400 mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2 may also carry a 19-megapixel camera at the back and a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.
The big question still looms, whether the device will reach the Indian shore or not? A recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Vice President, providing a glimpse of the bezel-less smartphone certainly hints at the possibility.
Watch this space for updates from the Xiaomi event and more on the Mi Mix 2.
