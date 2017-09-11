Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Launch: The Next Bezel-Less Mi Smartphone to be Unveiled Today

Xiaomi had launched its first bezel-less smartphone last year with a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and had named it the Mi Mix. It came as a surprise when the Mi Mix was put up for sale weeks after Xiaomi announcing it, as it was at first, only intended to be a concept smartphone. Now the Chinese smartphone giant is set to bring a successor to the Xiaomi flagship in the form of Mi Mix 2. In an event scheduled for today, Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 2 in China. Coupled with this, are also reports of the next Mi Notebook on the line-up, along with Mi Note 3. The launch event is set to start at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST) and will take place at the University of Technology Gymnasium in Beijing.As for its specifications, the Mi Mix 2 will come with an edge-to-edge display and is believed to be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who designed the original Mi Mix. Being the flagship offering of Xiaomi, the Mi Mix 2 is expected to house the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 SoC and may come with a 6GB RAM coupled with a 128GB internal storage. The bezel-less device is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad HD display and be powered by a whopping 4400 mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2 may also carry a 19-megapixel camera at the back and a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.The big question still looms, whether the device will reach the Indian shore or not? A recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Vice President, providing a glimpse of the bezel-less smartphone certainly hints at the possibility.Watch this space for updates from the Xiaomi event and more on the Mi Mix 2.