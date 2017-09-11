Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi Notebook Pro Launched

Mi Note 3(Photo: Sarthak Dogra/News18.com)

Mi Notebook Pro. (Photo: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has been launched in China as the latest flagship offering by the Chinese smartphone company. Successor to the first concept device, the Mi Mix, the Mi Mix 2 boasts of a similar bezel-less display and top-of-the-line specifications. In one of the biggest events of Xioami for this year, which was held in Beijing today, Xioami unveiled the Mi Mix 2, along with the Mi Note 3 and the latest version of Mi Notebook Pro. The Mi Mix 2 has been priced at 3299 Yuan for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB internal storage variant, 3599 Yuan for a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and 3999 Yuan for the 6GB RAM and the 256GB storage variant. Xiaomi has also announced a special 'Ceramic' edition of the Mi Mix 2 which will carry an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The special edition sports a White colour, as opposed to the regular Black colour of the smartphone and is priced at 4699 Yuan.Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor. The device runs the latest Android Nougat 7.1 and will be powered by a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back that is placed just above a fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens. In addition to the fingerprint sensor, the Mi Mix 2 also offers facial recognition.Xiaomi has also launched a Mi Note 3 alongside the Mi Mix 2, which is essentially a larger version of its once flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6. The smartphone is built using 7 series Aluminium alloy in order to increase the rigidity on what was offered by the existing Mi 6. Note 3 has been priced at 2499 Yuan for a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, 2899 Yuan for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and the top variant is priced at 2999 Yuan that carries a 6GB RAM and a 128GB variant.The Mi Note 3 carries similar specs to that of the Xiaomi Mi 6, the only difference being in the battery and the display, as the Mi Note 3 carries a larger 3500 mAh battery and a larger 5.5-inch display.Alongside, Xiaomi has also launched the next version of its Mi Notebook as 'Mi Notebook Pro' which tends to take on the recently launched Apple Macbook Pro. The Mi Notebook Pro has been launched at a price of 6999 Yuan.The Mi Notebook Pro is powered by the 8th generation Intel core i7 processor and carries a 16GB DDR 4RAM, along with 256GB PCIe SSD internal storage. It sports a 15.6-inch display that is protected by a 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor embedded and as per Xiaomi, works on a special cooling system that uses double symmetrical fans. It offers a Type-C connectivity as opposed to many other laptops.Disclaimer: The author is attending the Xiaomi event in China on the invite of Xiaomi India.