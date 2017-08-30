Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Set For September 11 Launch; May Come to India This Time

Xiaomi looks set to launch the successor to its Mi Mix smartphone soon. The Chinese smartphone company recently confirmed a September 11 launch for the Mi Mix 2 through its Weibo account. The new Xiaomi offering will be unveiled at an event in China and is expected to carry the same near bezel-less look as its predecessor – the Mi Mix, which sported a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 6.4-inch screen size. The Mi Mix 2 will reportedly see an increase in this ratio, thanks to a reduced bezel area at the bottom of the smartphone.Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Head, also tweeted a picture of the smartphone recently which showcases the bezel-less design of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Apart from the design, the smartphone is rumoured to carry the latest smartphone technology, including a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and the latest MIUI 9 OS based on Android Nougat.The tweet by Manu Jain hints at the smartphone coming to India as well, unlike the Mi Mix. If so, the Mi Mix 2 will be the first high-end offering by Xiaomi in India.Xiaomi is also going to launch a dual camera smartphone in India on September 5, as a first such offering by the company. In all probability, the smartphone is going to be a tweaked version of the Xiaomi MI 5X.