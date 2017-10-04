Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Launch in India on Oct 10: Will it be Priced at Rs 32,999?

The wait is over.. #MiMIX2 is coming to India! Come Oct 10 and hail the Mi MIX 2 #TheOriginalX 😎 @XiaomiIndia



RT if you are excited 😇 pic.twitter.com/ohsLuH9HkV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 4, 2017

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its premium handset—the Mi Mix 2—in India on October 10. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will compete with OnePlus 5 and is expected to be priced similarly. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in China last month. Successor to the first concept device, the Mi Mix, the Mi Mix 2 boasts of a similar bezel-less display and top-of-the-line specifications.The Mi Mix 2 has been priced at 3299 Yuan (or Rs 33,000) for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB internal storage variant, 3599 Yuan (or Rs 36,000) for a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and 3999 Yuan (Rs 40,000) for the 6GB RAM and the 256GB storage variant.Xiaomi had also announced a special 'Ceramic' edition of the Mi Mix 2 which will carry an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The special edition sports a White colour, as opposed to the regular Black colour of the smartphone and is priced at 4699 Yuan (or Rs 47,000). It is expected Xiaomi will release only select variants in India.As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor. The device runs the latest Android Nougat 7.1 and will be powered by a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back that is placed just above a fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens. In addition to the fingerprint sensor, the Mi Mix 2 also offers facial recognition.