Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Launch in India Today: Specifications, Expected Price And More
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is set to launch in India today as Xiaomi's first premium offering in the country after the Mi 5. Check out what Xiaomi has to offer with the Mi Mix 2.
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is set to launch in India today. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Xiaomi is set to launch its premium device in India by the name of Mi Mix 2 today at an event in New Delhi. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone will come as a refreshing change from Xiaomi's existing budget offerings in the country. Launched in China last month, the Mi Mix 2 boasts of a bezel-less edge-to-edge display with a ceramic built and a unique smartphone design. The device will be the first premium offering by Xiaomi in India after the Mi 5, which was launched last year.
Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 comes as the successor to its last year's launch Mi Mix which was essentially a concept smartphone and yet was put up for sale weeks after Xiaomi announcing it. The smartphone never made its way to India though. Xiaomi looks to change that with its upgraded version, the Mi Mix 2, as the company officials had already hinted at an India release for the smartphone.
As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor. The device runs the latest Android Nougat 7.1 and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back that is placed just above a fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens.
In China, the Mi Mix 2 has been priced at 3299 Yuan (or Rs 33,000) for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB internal storage variant, 3599 Yuan (or Rs 36,000) for a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant and 3999 Yuan (Rs 40,000) for the 6GB RAM and the 256GB storage variant. We can expect a similar pricing of the smartphone for India as well.
