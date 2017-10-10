Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 With Bezel-less 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched For Rs 35,999
Xiaomi has launched its first premium device in India after the Mi 5 and has named it the Mi Mix 2. Read to know all about the latest Xiaomi flagship in the country.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has officially been launched in India today at a price of Rs 35,999. The successor to the first concept device, the Mi Mix, the Mi Mix 2 boasts of a similar bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and top-of-the-line specifications housed in a ceramic body. The Mi Mix 2 also comes with the claims of being a truly global smartphone by supporting 43 different network bands, which Xioami claims is more than what Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 7 Plus offer. The device is the first premium offering by Xiaomi in India after the Mi 5, which was launched last year.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Review: A Fascinating Bezel-Less Smartphone Experience
As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor and runs the Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. The smartphone draws its juice from a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back with Sony IMX386 sensor and a f/2.0 aperture, that is placed just above the fingerprint sensor. The selfie shooter carries a 5-megapixel lens with facial recognition feature. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Dual Nano SIM support, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors housed inside the Mi Mix 2 include accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass and ultrasonic proximity sensor. The 185 grams smartphone measures 151.8x75.5x7.7mm.
AT its price point, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will compete with other flagships like OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8. The smartphone will be available in India in only a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The Mi Mix 2 will go on a preview sale in India on October 17 on Flipkart and Mi.com, Xiaomi's official website. It will be available for purchase from the MI Home and other Xiaomi offline partners starting from the first week of November. Xiaomi has not put up any launch offers with the smartphone as such, except for a zero percent EMI option.
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Review | The Premium Xiaomi For India | News18 Tech
